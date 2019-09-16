Weird and Wild WNY Eats: Squid ink burger at Pastry by Camille

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Locally-sourced beef and greens, homemade pickles- and squid ink.

That’s what you’ll find on “Le Cheeseburger” at Hertel Avenue’s Pastry By Camille.

“We needed something American on the menu,” owner Camille Le Caer said. “It was time for us to merge my French history with a very traditional American food.”

Instead of going with a foie gras burger, La Caer opted to top his beef patties with a mornay sauce made with black squid ink, Gruyere cheese, and a bechamel sauce.

“It rounds the taste, giving us this fattiness and a little bit of savory,” La Caer said.”

The burger is also set on house-made squid ink buns and served with fresh-cut fries made from local potatoes.

Though its striking color may be shocking to some Americans, squid ink is an ingredient found in European dishes like squid ink pasta in Italy.

“We’ve been having good feedback,” La Caer said of Le Cheeseburger. “It’s more of an attraction like a rollercoaster.”

Adding it to the thick sauce on top of the burger ensures that the eater gets the most of the flavor, La Caer said.

“You will get all of these flavors in one bite,” he added.

Pastry by Camille opened in June 2018. The restaurant serves up its namesake pastries- macaroons, tarts, and other treats- as well as brunch, crepes, salads, and soups.

Creme brulee at Pastry By Camille.

La Caer is from Brittany, France, and spent time in Paris and New York City learning the culinary business.

He met his wife, a Lockport native, in Bed Stuy on Bastille Day and they moved to Buffalo after getting married in New York City.

“It was a little bit scary in the beginning to be honest,” La Caer said. “Folks told me ‘you’re going to Buffalo, you’re going to be cold’, but I found that it’s more than just a cold city- it’s a warm city, a good city of neighbors, great food, and it’s a hidden treasure.”

Pastry by Camille has started offering cooking classes to teach French classics like macaroons, croissants, crepes, and French onion soup.

Visit the restaurant Facebook page for a full list of classes and dates.

The classes are open to people aged 12 and up and all skill levels.

“I want to craft with Buffalonians,” La Caer said.

Pastry by Camille is located at 1416 Hertel Ave. in Buffalo.

Monday – closed

Tuesday – closed

Wednesday to Friday- 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday- 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

