You can watch what happens to your recycled electronics in real time with Sunnking’s new “shredder cam”

(WIVB) — Have you ever wondered what happens to your old TVs, computers, and other electronics once you recycle them?

You can now watch a live feed of Brockport-based electronics recycler Sunnking’s shredder as it “eats” them.

The live cam launched earlier this month.

“People seem to love it.” Robert Burns, marketing director for Sunnking said. “It’s like watching pressure washing – you don’t know why you’re watching it, but you can’t not watch, and it’s informative too.”

Sunnking has also launched the camera to help give people a look at how their privacy is being protected, Burns added.

“We’re big on transparency – everyone should know what’s going on with their devices after they drop them off,” he said.

The shredder cam is available to view here on Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Burns says Sunnking starts the recycling process with devices by wiping hard drives.

Then the company determines if they can be repurposed by another person or organization.

If the items can’t have a second life, they are broken down. The process starts with taking out the batteries and then putting the item into the shredder, where all the pieces are separated.

“We de-manufacture it essentially to its barest points, and then send those pieces off to get recycled even further,” Burns added.

Sunnking regularly hosts free e-waste recycling events in the Western New York area. They’ll be at the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls on Sept. 18 and the Eastern Hills Mall on Oct. 16.

To recycle, you just have to register in advance here.

Burns says they usually see about 200 vehicles at these recycling events – that’s about 100 tons of electronics recycled.

“If it has a plug, batteries, a circuit board – we can take it,” he added.