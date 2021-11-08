Website finds that sweet potatoes with marshmallows is New York State’s favorite Thanksgiving side

(WIVB) – While turkey is the main event, many would argue that the sides are the real stars of Thanksgiving dinner.

Career resource site Zippia analyzed Google search trends to get the scoop on the nation’s favorite Thanksgiving sides by state.

Mashed potatoes were the most-preferred overall, with nine states, including Massachusetts, choosing the side as their favorite.

Bread was beloved by six states, from biscuits to rolls.

The south loves collard greens, and fruit salad is the pick in North Dakota.

The top pick in New York is sweet potatoes with marshmallows.