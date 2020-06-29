Wedding venues in Western New York consider suing the state over reopening guidelines

BLASDELL N.Y. (WIVB) – This is normally the busiest time of year for wedding venues, but during the Coronavirus Pandemic, venue owners in Western New York are calling the state’s guidelines inconsistent and say it’s hurting business.

Laurie Clark is the founder of the Avanti Mansion in Blasdell. She wants to know why wedding venues are not treated equally as bar and restaurants.

“I’m really struggling to understand how restaurants are not being held to the same 50 percent person capacity but we as venues are,” she said.

Without clear answers, he along with several other wedding venues are considering legal action.

“We have the same health permits, we’re under the same health inspections, we have to abide by the same health laws and rules,” she said. “In my case we have to liquor licenses so we too have to protect that.”

Under Phase 4 the venue will be able to hold gatherings of up to 50 people, but Clark says that’s not enough.

“While that’s a step in the right direction it’s still a far cry from what our clients are expecting their guest list to be at,” Clark said.

News 4 reached out to the Lieutenant governor to learn what the guidelines will be for wedding venues in phase 4 and have not heard back.