WEDI hosting “Summer Saturday” events to help West Side Bazaar merchants hurt by pandemic

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Local businesses hurt by the pandemic are getting a helping hand from a neighboring non-profit.

The Westminster Economic Development Initiative hosted its second “Summer Saturday” event on Saturday.

The outdoor pop-up market featured three different vendors from the West Side Bazaar.

The goal is to help business owners who have been unable to sell their items because of the pandemic.

WEDI plans to hold these pop-up markets every Saturday until the end of September, with vendors being swapped out week by week.