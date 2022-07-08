NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — At last check, more than 26,000 backpacks have been filled with nutritious, healthy meals for kids who might otherwise experience food insecurity during the Summer months.

These backpacks are a part of FeedMore WNY and Wegmans’ collaborative effort to ensure no child in Western New York has to contend with hunger this summer.

Watch the video above to learn more about how you can help both organizations reach their goal of 30,000 backpacks before the campaign ends on Saturday, July 9.