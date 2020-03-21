Wegmans increasing employee pay during pandemic

(WIVB)- Wegmans is showing some appreciation to their workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The company is providing a temporary $2.00 pay increase during March and April.

The pay boost was announced in a letter sent to employees this week. Wegmans senior officials acknowledge that despite employees having concerns of their own, they are still out on the front lines helping others.

The letter goes on to say how communities need them more than ever for food, medicine, and health provisions and the family-owned company wants to thank employees for all their hard work providing these essential items.