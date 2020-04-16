Wegmans McKinley employee tests positive for COVID-19

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Wegmans employee who works at the location on McKinley Parkway has tested positive for COVID-19, a Wegmans spokesperson confirmed on Thursday.

Any employees who had exposure to the affected employee were notified and placed in mandatory quarantine out of an abundance of caution.

“Please be assured that the health department has reinforced Wegmans’ protocol and thorough investigation of this positive test,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “The health department also confirmed that our cleaning, sanitizing and social distancing efforts are excellent preventative measures to keep our people and our customers safe.”

Kaley Lynch is a digital reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2017. See more of her work here.