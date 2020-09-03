Wegmans offering drive-thru flu clinics at select locations

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — Wegmans is making it easy and safe for people to get their flu shots this year.

Wegmans will be hosting a number of drive-thru clinics at select locations across the state.

The company says they’ve secured enough vaccines for customers who want one this fall. People can stop by the pharmacy, but they’ll also have the option to visit one of their drive-thru events:

Rochester

Marketplace Wegmans: outdoor clinic on 9/19 from 10am-2pm

Medley Center: community drive-thru clinic on 9/26 from 10am-4pm

Greece Ridge Mall: community drive-thru clinic on 10/17 from 10am-4pm

Syracuse

Dewitt Wegmans: drive-thru clinic on 9/19 from 10am-3pm

Taft Road Wegmans: drive-thru clinic on 9/20 from 10am-3pm

Fairgrounds: community drive-thru clinics:

Seniors: 10/2 (Gate 7) from 8am-Noon

Community: 10/3 (Gate 7) from 11am-4pm

Buffalo

Dick Road Wegmans: drive-thru clinic on 9/12 from 10am-2pm

West Seneca Wegmans: drive-thru clinic on 9/12 from 10am-2pm

Erie Wegmans: drive-thru clinic on 9/23 from 3pm-6pm

“This year, getting a flu shot is more important than ever and we’ve secured an ample supply for our customers,” said Stacy Cairns, Wegmans pharmacist and pharmacy clinical and wellness services coordinator. “According to the CDC, flu vaccines have been shown to reduce the risk of flu illness, hospitalization and death. Receiving a flu vaccine this fall not only reduces your risk of getting the flu but also helps to conserve potentially scarce health care resources.”

