Wegmans raises $135,000 for Buffalo Business Blitz with this week’s “Meals 2GO” promotion

(WIVB) – Wegmans raised $135,000 for the Buffalo Business Blitz on Tuesday and Wednesday with its Meals 2GO promotion.

Wegmans teamed up with Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman on behalf of his Starz 24 Foundation and Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown to help local businesses through the program.

Wegmans customers placed more than double the normal number of Meals 2GO orders in a two-day period at stores in Niagara and Erie County. All of the profits from the meals sold during that time will go to the Buffalo Business Blitz, to help provide grants to local restaurants, food vendors, and other small businesses.

“I am overwhelmed by the support shown by this community,” said Norman, “The Buffalonians are incredible with their love for the team and their generosity. They truly came through in a big way.”