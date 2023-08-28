ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Wegmans is recalling their Jamaican Jerk-style raw, marinated chicken after the USDA issued a public health alert.

According to the USDA, the chicken products had misbranding and undeclared allergens. The chicken may contain milk, soy, and wheat, which were not listed on the label. The USDA says it was due to an equipment malfunction that may have led to possible cross-contamination with these allergens.

The recalled products were produced on August 16. The following are part of the USDA’s public health alert:

One-pound, vacuum-packed plastic packages containing “Wegmans Jamaican jerk style Chicken Thighs” with a use-by date of September 6, 2023.

One-pound, vacuum-packed plastic packages containing “Wegmans Jamaican jerk style Chicken Breast Cutlets” with a use-by date of September 6, 2023.

Those who have these products are being urged to not use or consume them. Wegmans says that customers who purchased these products may return them for a full refund.

Customers with further questions on the matter are asked to call the Wegmans customer service line at 1-(800)-934-6267.