BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Vidalia Onions are being recalled at Wegmans.

These particular onions were sold by the pound, and may have been contaminated with listeria.

The onions, which were sold mostly in New York, but also Massachusetts and Pennsylvania, may have a four-digit PLU sticker on them, bearing the numbers “4159” or “4166.” They were sold on June 23 and 24 and can be returned for a full refund.

Here’s the list of New York stores where they were sold:

Alberta Drive

Amherst Street

Auburn

Brockport

Calkins Road

Canandaigua

Chili-Paul

Cicero

Corning

Dewitt

Dick Road

East Avenue

Eastway

Elmira

Fairmount

Fairport

Geneseo

Geneva

Great Northern

Holt Road

Hornell

Irondequoit

Ithaca

James Street

Jamestown

John Glenn

Johnson City

Latta Road

Losson Road

Lyell Avenue

Marketplace

McKinley

Military Road

Mt. Read

Newark

Niagara Falls Boulevard

Onondaga

Penfield

Perinton

Pittsford

Ridge-Culver

Ridgemont

Sheridan Drive

Taft Road

Transit Road

West Seneca

More information on the recall can be found here.