BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Vidalia Onions are being recalled at Wegmans.
These particular onions were sold by the pound, and may have been contaminated with listeria.
The onions, which were sold mostly in New York, but also Massachusetts and Pennsylvania, may have a four-digit PLU sticker on them, bearing the numbers “4159” or “4166.” They were sold on June 23 and 24 and can be returned for a full refund.
Here’s the list of New York stores where they were sold:
- Alberta Drive
- Amherst Street
- Auburn
- Brockport
- Calkins Road
- Canandaigua
- Chili-Paul
- Cicero
- Corning
- Dewitt
- Dick Road
- East Avenue
- Eastway
- Elmira
- Fairmount
- Fairport
- Geneseo
- Geneva
- Great Northern
- Holt Road
- Hornell
- Irondequoit
- Ithaca
- James Street
- Jamestown
- John Glenn
- Johnson City
- Latta Road
- Losson Road
- Lyell Avenue
- Marketplace
- McKinley
- Military Road
- Mt. Read
- Newark
- Niagara Falls Boulevard
- Onondaga
- Penfield
- Perinton
- Pittsford
- Ridge-Culver
- Ridgemont
- Sheridan Drive
- Taft Road
- Transit Road
- West Seneca
More information on the recall can be found here.
Latest Posts
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.