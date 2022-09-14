ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Wegmans customers will soon have to go without the company’s beloved self-scanning app.

The SCAN App will be available up until Sunday, September 18. The application was originally created during the COVID pandemic to offer customers an option to shop in-store in a contactless fashion.

According to store officials, the grocery chain is pulling the plug due to shoplifting losses experienced during the app’s period of use.

Wegmans did suggest the technology may return to the customer’s hands at a later point.

“We’ve learned a lot and we will continue to introduce new digital solutions to streamline your shopping experience for the future. The losses experienced from this program prevent us from continuing to make it available in its current state,” signed Colleen Wegman in customer emails sent Monday.

A number of SCAN App users received a $20 voucher for purchases upon the announcement. News 8 is working to gather further details behind the change.

