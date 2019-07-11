Wegmans warns of Facebook scam involving fake vouchers for stores

ROCHESTER, N.Y (WIVB) — Wegmans says there’s a scam going around involving a fake Facebook page pretending to be the grocery store chain.

According to Wegmans, the page shows the Wegmans logo and falsely claims that the company is giving out free $80 vouchers for its stores.

Wegmans is not involved with this scam.

“We’re actively working to have this fraudulent post removed from Facebook,” Jo Natale, vice president of media relations for Wegmans, says. “We urge consumers not to click it, share it, or provide any personal information.”