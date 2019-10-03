Weird and Wild WNY Eats: Deep-fried PB&J at Stack Burger

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WIVB)– It’s not your mom’s peanut butter and jelly.

The deep-fried peanut butter and jelly at Stack Burger in Lackawanna is coated in a sweet batter, deep-fried until golden brown, and topped with a housemade peanut butter sauce and loganberry reduction, served up with grape whipped cream.

It’s a dish that took home not one but two Taste of Buffalo awards in 2016- Best Overall and Chair’s Choice- not long after the restaurant opened the year prior.

Stack Burger executive chef and co-owner Anthony Giangrosso came up with the idea while attending culinary school at SUNY Erie.

“I was in the dessert program and I wasn’t very good at baking and stuff,” Giangrosso said. “I wanted to come up with a different way of making a dessert- a take on a classic.”

The deep-fried PBJ intrigues plenty of Stack Burger customers.

“When they see it on the menu, they’re a little confused, perplexed by it,” Giangrosso said. “When they get it, it’s always “wow”, mouth open, eyes big, because it’s beautiful.”

Giangrosso opened Stack Burger with Joe Maurino in 2015. Their original location was a take-out only operation on Orchard Park Road in West Seneca.

“We went into it with no ideas really, just a couple of burgers, chicken sandwiches, and just as many specials as we could and they took off,” Giangrosso said.

Stack Burger moved to its new, much larger location on Abbott Road in Lackawanna last year.

Its menu includes gourmet burgers, sandwiches, and milkshakes. The name comes from the option to “stack” burger patties in your order.

Pumpkin pie milkshake at Stack Burger.

“As high as you wanted- up to 15,” Giangrosso said. So far, the biggest stack the restaurant has served up is five, but Giangrosso said that guests are welcome to try to beat it.

There are 12 specialty burgers on the menu at any time, and three or four specialty burgers are added and switched out every month.

There was the burger named after Bills quarterback Josh Allen- stacked high with two patties, double bacon, double cheese, two eggs, blue cheese and sriracha.

“I was excited when they drafted him so I wanted to honor him with a big, delicious burger,” Giangrosso said, adding that the football star came in to try it when he was drafted.

[It’s no longer on the menu, but Giangrosso says it can still be ordered.]

“Big Josh”, courtesy of Stack Burger.

All of Stack Burger’s sauces are housemade, and they get meat from a butcher three or four times a week, Giangrosso said.

“It’s real- it’s real food and people like that,” he said.

Stack Burger is located at 1506 Abbott Road in Lackawanna.

It’s open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and closed Sunday.