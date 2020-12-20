Welcome Back: NHL announces agreement to 56-game schedule in 2021

Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Eichel (9) celebrates his goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Sabres hockey is coming back. Today the NHL announced an agreement with the NHLPA to play a 2020-2021 regular season schedule of 56 games. The season is expected to start Wednesday, January 13.

Buffalo’s division will change this year. Because of COVID-19 travel restrictions, the NHL has put all the Canadian teams in one division, meaning that teams like Toronto and Montreal won’t be in the Atlantic Division. Other teams like Detroit, Florida and Tampa Bay will move divisions as well as part of a realignment for the season.

Buffalo’s division will now include New Jersey, the New York Islanders, the New York Rangers, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Washington In what will be known this season as the, “East” division. Boston will be the only constant, as they remain in the same division as the Sabres.

According to a press release from the league, each team in the east, central and west divisions will play every other team in its division eight times while each team in the North division will play every other team in its division nine or 10 times. The top four teams in each division will qualify for the Stanley Cup playoffs, with intradivisional play in the first two rounds.

The league also said in its press release that formal training camps will begin on January 3 and there will be no preseason games. The seven teams that did not participate in the 2019-2020 return to play will be permitted to open their training camp as early as December 31. This includes the Buffalo Sabres.