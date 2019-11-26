Welcome, Christmas! A display of items from “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” is up at the Aurora Theatre

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB) – When it comes to his “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” collection, David Howes is decidedly un-Grinchy.

For the seventh year, the East Aurora resident is sharing some of his extensive collection with the public through an exhibit at Aurora Theatre on Main Street.

“You can have a piece and keep it on the shelf, but to be able to do this at the Aurora Theatre, it’s just so special,” Howes said. “My favorite comment I get from people is ‘thank you for sharing’.”

Howes’ collection from the the live-action “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” movie (2000) features at least 100 or more pieces and is the second-largest in the country, the collector says.

It includes hand-made costumes that were worn by Jim Carrey and a 22-foot inflatable sleigh.

Howes started his collection in 2002, purchasing most of the items on eBay.

“I was always a Grinch fan as a child,” Howes said. “I was just randomly searching on eBay and the props started coming up- I felt like a kid in a candy store.”

The entirety of Howes’ collection can’t fit into the Aurora’s lobby, so he curates a display for the theater each year, swapping out some pieces and bringing out new ones.

New for this year is the Grinch’s door (complete with his “Buzz Off” welcome mat) and a depiction of Mount Crumpit.

“It’s a great photo op for people, too,” Howes said.

This is the seventh year Howes has brought his collection to the theater.

“It’s just so whimsical and it creates such a great holiday spirit,” Aurora Theatre owner Lynn Kinsella said.

Howes says that the collection is a hit with guests at the theater.

“We have families and people who come every year from Pennsylvania, out of Ohio, even Canada- partly to see what we’ve done different this year,” he said.

The display coincides with the Aurora’s “Hollywood Holidays” series.

The theater will show free holiday movies each weekend starting at 11 a.m. The series starts on Friday. Santa Claus will be in the theater Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. to meet with kids.

“It’s become a holiday tradition here,” Kinsella said. “We wanted to create that family-friendly environment for people to come for a special trip to East Aurora.”

The series includes two ‘The Grinch” movies- the 2018 animated version on Nov. 29, and “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” with Jim Carrey on Dec. 7.

The exhibit will be on display throughout the season.

“It kind of makes the movie more real when you can see how massive these pieces were,” Howes said. “I think it makes it more fun, and it makes the movie more real.”

Here’s a full schedule of “Hollywood Holidays” movies at the Aurora Theatre:

Friday, November 29 – “The Grinch” the 2018 animated movie

· Saturday, November 30 – “Elf”

· Sunday, December 1 – “White Christmas”

· Saturday, Dec. 7 – “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” with Jim Carrey

· Saturday, Dec. 14 – “The Star” at 11 am

· Saturday, Dec. 14 – “Christmas Vacation” at 9 pm

· Sunday, Dec. 15 – “A Christmas Story”

· Saturday, Dec. 21 – “The Polar Express”

· Sunday December 22- “It’s a Wonderful Life”

Shows are first come, first served.

For more information and for other holiday events coming up at the theatre, click here.