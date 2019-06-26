Wendy’s announces return date of spicy chicken nuggets

(WTAJ) — Wendy’s has announced the return date of their spicy chicken nuggets in a tweet Monday.
The stars have aligned. pic.twitter.com/jXx2Y9gMpn — Wendy’s (@Wendys) June 24, 2019
The spicy nuggets will be coming back on August 19th.
Earlier this year, Wendy’s tweeted that they would bring back the spicy nuggets if a tweet got 2 million likes after a tweet from Chance the Rapper.
Y’all keep asking, so here’s your chance.
The people in charge say if you guys can get our tweet (this one right here) to 2 Million likes, they will bring SPICY CHICKEN NUGGETS BACK.
Let’s freakin’ do this! https://t.co/qrtvWXjj9V — Wendy’s (@Wendys) May 4, 2019
The tweet went viral, hitting the goal of 2 million likes, and Wendy’s is keeping its promise.