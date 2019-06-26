Wendy’s announces return date of spicy chicken nuggets

by: Kevin Accettulla

(WTAJ) — Wendy’s has announced the return date of their spicy chicken nuggets in a tweet Monday.

The spicy nuggets will be coming back on August 19th.

Earlier this year, Wendy’s tweeted that they would bring back the spicy nuggets if a tweet got 2 million likes after a tweet from Chance the Rapper.

 The tweet went viral, hitting the goal of 2 million likes, and Wendy’s is keeping its promise.

