West Seneca 8th graders are celebrated with a drive-through ribbon ceremony

Queen of Heaven School in West Seneca decided to change the way it does its annual 8th-grade ribbon ceremony, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday morning, cars filled with students and their families made a line in front of the school. They took turns getting out of their cars and going into the foyer of the church where they were presented with a ribbon.

“They will get their ribbon pinned onto them by their parents, it’s a great celebration. Typically they would have breakfast afterward, and then a picnic,” said Mary Damico school principal.

West Seneca mom Jill Garbo’s 8th grader participated in the event.

“The teachers and principals have been doing drive-bys, and putting signs on the lawns, trying to make the best out of this situation and to do this,” said Garbo. “Whether it’s raining or not, it’s really special.”

It’s a school tradition that the students and staff have been looking forward to all year.

“It’s tradition in our school and a lot of the catholic schools that they reminisce and recognize all the accomplishments that they’ve had, the catholic background and upbringing,” said Damico.

Many of the students were glad the coronavirus pandemic didn’t put a damper on their ceremony

“I’m excited that it’s not canceled and we still get to do something for it,” said Mia Anderson, student.

“I’m glad it could happen though, that it just didn’t get canceled,” said Taylor Dembik student. “It sucks that I don’t get to spend the rest of my 8th-grade year with my friends but we’re going to make it work.”