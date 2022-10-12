WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — In 2019, David Hubert felt a lump on the side of his neck. When he went to the doctor and got it checked out, he was told he needed a CAT scan.

“He said you’re going now, today.” Dave thought his doctor was joking when he told him he had throat cancer, but sadly he was not. His doctor told him “you’re going to survive but you’re going to go through hell,” to which Dave now says, “he wasn’t lying.”

Dave had a support system, his wife of 40 years, Pam Hubert. Pam was right there with Dave during both his rounds of chemo therapy and 35 radiation treatments. Now three years later, Dave is cancer free and is lucky the cancer did not spread anywhere else. When they were going through Dave’s cancer they decided they were not going to wallow in sadness, but instead figure out how to help others. “We know we’re not alone in this,” says Dave.

With help from others, Pam puts together prize packages for now the third year. She goes around the community and beyond getting donations to put together these prize packages worth thousands of dollars. She then raffles tickets. One ticket is $10 and three tickets are $25. All proceeds go to the Roswell Angel Fund. The Fund helped the Hubert’s get by financially, during their cancer journey. Even while going through a major battle like cancer, bills don’t stop coming. So, the Angel Fund helps families with loved ones being treated at Roswell to aid their financial burdens.

If you would like to donate and be entered in the raffle you can do so by clicking here.