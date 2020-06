WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Children in West Seneca are getting gear to stay fit this summer.

The town gave out 250 “play packs” on Friday. The packs include a jump rope, tennis balls, a playground ball, and sidewalk chalk.

Organizers hope the equipment will help kids be active over the next couple of months.

Sports such as baseball, softball, soccer, gymnastics, field hockey, cross country, and crew will be allowed in New York State starting on July 6.