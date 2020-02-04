West Seneca lawmakers push for politeness by creating ‘rules of order’ during board meetings

WEST SENECA N.Y. (WIVB) – In an effort to reduce any distractions at board meetings, Town of West Seneca officials are limiting the amount of clapping and booing from residents.

Town officials say people are still welcome to clap and boo during the board meetings, this will just keep those reactions to a minimum.

“We would just hope that they as well as us, the people who are sitting in front of them, would be polite to each other,” Town Supervisor Gary Dickson said. “It would allow someone to talk to finish what they want to say and then be respectful of other people that’s really what it’s all about.”

During Monday night’s town board meeting, Dickson proposed more than a dozen rules for public meetings. These rules of order, included any demonstrations from the public during official business. Those speaking at board meetings must address the town board and not other people attending the meetings. It would also prevent people from hogging the microphone and not allowing other people to speak.

Dickson says a lot of the rules seem like common sense but nothing was put in place to state that, and he wanted that to change. He says nothing prompted the board to put these resolutions in place.