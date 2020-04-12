West Seneca man charged with impersonating a police officer after going through vehicle

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A West Seneca man is facing charges after police say he pretended to be a police officer while going through a vehicle on Woodcrest Drive.

Michael Cantanzaro, 24, is charged with first degree criminal impersonation of a police officer, seventh degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and petit larceny.

According to West Seneca Police reports, police responded to the area around 9 p.m. Saturday for a report of a suspicious male taking items from a vehicle. When the complainant confronted the suspect, he identified himself as a police officer and said that the vehicle he was rummaging through belonged to a friend.

After being pressed further, the suspect dropped the items and fled in his personal vehicle to Dorrance Drive.

Police located the suspect, Cantanzaro, in his driveway exiting his vehicle with stolen items including sunglasses, cigarettes, and AXE body spray.

Police also found a Michigan State Police patch and a police duty belt with handcuffs and pepper spray.

Cantanzaro was released on an appearance ticket.