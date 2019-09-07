WEST SENECA MAN TO SERVE TIME IN PRISON FOR ATTACKING GIRLFRIEND INSIDE HER HOME

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announces that 46-year-old Eric Miller of West Seneca was sentenced Friday to 3 years in prison for an incident that happened in May of 2019.

Miller pleaded guilty in State Supreme Court of Strangulation in the Second Degree, a Class “D” violent felony, on June 19, 2019. Prosecutors say Miller assaulted his girlfriend inside of her home in the Town of West Seneca.

The victim attempted to escape, but Miller chased her into the garage and choked her to the point of unconsciousness. Once she regained consciousness, the victim ran to another house. A neighbor helped her inside and called 911. West Seneca Police officers responded and found the defendant hiding in the bushes outside of the victim’s residence.

As part of the sentence, Justice Haendiges issued an order of protection in favor of the victim, which remains in effect until 2030.