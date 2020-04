WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) – The annual West Seneca Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event, which is sponsored by the West Seneca Joint Veterans Committee, was scheduled for May 25.

“Protecting the health, safety, and well-being of our veterans and residents is of the utmost importance and serves as the reason for the cancellation,” the veterans committee said in a press release Friday.