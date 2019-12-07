West Seneca nightclub loses liquor license after state finds trend of violence

A West Seneca nightclub closes its doors and loses its liquor license after a state investigation.

The New York State Liquor Authority completed its investigation into The Vault Bar and Lounge just a few weeks ago. Their report outlines several incidents of violence that contributed to their decision.

One of the incidents outlined in the state’s investigation into the The Vault Bar and Lounge happened on October 19th. A letter the state sent to the owners outlines the incident — stating there was a fight and someone had a gun. It also describes patrons as being unruly, combative and disorderly.

There was also an incident from from October 27th. It started with a police tip of possible gang activity at the bar, that tip led to a police chase where four people were arrested. The driver was charged him with DWI criminal possession of a weapon and several other traffic violations.

The letter also states that one of the business operators, Tyrus Butler, may not be qualified to get a license because he has a D felony.

The document stated .. “Furthermore, we have reason to believe that Mr. Butler may have had reasons not to disclose his interest in the license to the Authority. A criminal history search for Mr. Butler resulted in the finding of a class D felony. Per section 126 of the ABC Law, this may have precluded him from trafficking alcohol”

The business opened in September and according to the West Seneca Police department there have been 13 complaints of loud patrons and music between September and November.

Town councilman Eugene Hart says the town was misled about what the establishment was going to be — they were expecting something more like a family restaurant.

“This was not the way it was presented to the town board. The town board thought it was going to be something like Applebees,” said Hart. “It certainly turned out to be something much different from that, it turned out to be a very active, loud nightclub with dozens, and dozens of individuals coming in on weekends, for some pretty big parties.”

Local Layer Ralph Lorigo says the property has historically been a restaurant

“It’s always been a bar building with restaurant services, it used to be the old Pierce Arrow Restaurant, when Jim Kelly was involved with it years ago, I bought it after that but that’s what it’s been historically,” he said.

I reached out to Barbara Laster the owner and her nephew Tyris Butler, who according to the state was in a partnership with his aunt. But, they did not return calls for comment.