West Seneca parents protest the district’s latest reopening plan

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Parents in West Seneca say enough is enough. They’re now calling on the district to reopen schools after students have been learning remotely since March.

Last week, Superintendent Matthew Bystrak sent a letter to families in the district, detailing a plan that would gradually bring back the 7,000 students. But parents say the timeline is too long and unacceptable. The majority of students wouldn’t return to the classroom until December, while students in grades 7-12 must wait until January.

“Thirty days, plus all of August, plus September and October should be plenty of time to get all West Seneca students who choose hybrid [learning] back on campus by at least December first,” one parent told board members during their meeting Tuesday evening. “Get to work and get that done.”

Bystrak responded to the parents’ concerns, saying he understands their frustration and that he knows it’s not a perfect situation. He ended his message during the board meeting letting parents know he plans to continue to meet with stakeholders, including families, going forward.

Marlee Tuskes is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.