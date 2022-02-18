West Seneca plans to approach Army Corps again about Lexington Green flooding

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) – After a frightening night, the Town of West Seneca plans to reach out to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers again to explore what can be done about flooding in the Lexington Green neighborhood on Buffalo Creek’s banks.

“We will try to see if they’ll take another look at it and we’ll see what happens,” said Town Supervisor Gary Dickson.

As many as a half dozen families had to be evacuated from their homes late Thursday night as water flooded into the neighborhood. The images mirrored those from January 2014, when dozens of homes were damaged by flood waters.

“The flooding (Thursday) was nothing like 2014,” said Dickson. “There was a lot fewer homes impacted. I understand if you’re one of the homes impacted, you’re not happy.”

After being approached by the town following the 2014 flood, the Army Corps of Engineers issued a Federal Interest Determination (FID) in May 2016.

“(I)t was determined that a Federal Interest does not exist in pursuing a flood risk management study at the proposed site,” the FID said.

It determined that the costs to implement a project would outweigh the economic benefits. Officials examined three structural measures that could be put in place on the Buffalo Creek as part of their review. The cheapest option – to construct a levee – was estimated to cost $5.3 million.

“With the federal government, we have to make sure that there is a benefit of every dollar,” said Laura Ortiz, a community planner for the Army Corps’ Buffalo District.

Dickson said the town disagrees with the Army Corps’ assessment from 2016, as he prepares to approach them again following this week’s flooding.

“I think part of what they took into account was that prior to 2014, the previous major flood was in 1979,” the Town Supervisor said. “Now, we have some more data points.”

In the meantime, Dickson said Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper is working on a study to analyze the idea of excavating a flood bench along Buffalo Creek.