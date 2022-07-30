WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — West Seneca Police are asking for public assistance in locating a missing person.

22-year-old Joshua Simon has not been heard from since July 29, according to police. He is 6’2″ and 230 lbs. with blue eyes and blonde hair. He was last known to be in the area of Seneca and Ryan Sts. in South Buffalo.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Seneca Police at 716-674-2280.