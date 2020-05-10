West Seneca Police looking for person who purchased Mother’s Day card with stolen credit card

(WIVB) – West Seneca Police are looking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest in the use of a stolen credit card.

The police department said on Facebook Sunday that the person of interest used the stolen credit card to purchase a Mother’s Day card, and is the person of interest in the investigation into several grand larcenies using the card.

“If you know this individual or you received this card today we’re sorry and call our anonymous tipline at 716-675-8423,” the Facebook post reads.