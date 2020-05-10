1  of  3
Coronavirus
Gov. Cuomo warns of severe illness in some children who contract COVID-19 Jobless rate spikes to 14.7%, highest since Great Depression Here is a list of essential services in NYS
Live Now
News 4 at 6
Closings
There are currently 281 active closings. Click for more details.

West Seneca Police looking for person who purchased Mother’s Day card with stolen credit card

News
Posted: / Updated:

(WIVB) – West Seneca Police are looking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest in the use of a stolen credit card.

The police department said on Facebook Sunday that the person of interest used the stolen credit card to purchase a Mother’s Day card, and is the person of interest in the investigation into several grand larcenies using the card.

“If you know this individual or you received this card today we’re sorry and call our anonymous tipline at 716-675-8423,” the Facebook post reads.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss