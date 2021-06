WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) – West Seneca Police say Southwestern Boulevard between Angle and Leydecker Road is currently closed in both directions due to a fatal crash.

The crash happened around 9:45 p.m. involving a male pedestrian.

The Accident Investigation Unit is currently investigating and will be doing so for the next several hours.