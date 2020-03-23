West Seneca Schools and community come together to donate Medical supplies to ECMC

Science lab goggles, masks, hand sanitizer, gloves and goggle cleaner were among the items that were boxed-up and delivered to Erie County Medical Center Monday morning.

“I think we all need to do our part here, whatever we can do to help everyone be safe right now,” said East Middle Principal Sharon Loughran.

A group of administrators from the West Seneca School District, members of the West Seneca Police department, and a town councilman all worked together to fill the cars and to help make sure the items were delivered.

The donation drive got started with a group text message among district administrators over the weekend.

“A lot of us have family members that work at the hospitals, and they were telling us about the shortages that they’re having and experiencing right now and the difficulties,” said Marisa Dougherty, Director of Athletics, PE and Health for West Seneca Central Schools.

So, first thing Monday morning district staff grabbed a bunch of items from the different school buildings to give away.

“We want to thank all of our first res ponders and our essential workers, we can’t thank you enough for all that you are doing, we are trying to help out,” said Loughran.