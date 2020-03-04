West Seneca town supervisor hopes to get the ball rolling with development of the Seneca Mall site

An eyesore in West Seneca could soon see some new development.

The town’s new supervisor Gary Dickson hopes to have a one-on-one meeting with the owner of the former Seneca Mall site later this month.

Dickson says the location takes up about 30 acres and at one point was an actual shopping mall. It has since been a Big Kmart that was recently demolished.



“Really, our number one economic development goal is to get some movement on the Seneca Mall site. It was torn down 25 years ago supervisors, now and then, have worked on it,” Dickson said. “It’s kind of a gateway to West Seneca, we want to get it so that the gateway doesn’t look like an empty lot.”