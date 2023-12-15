WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — School security remains a key issue for districts across the country and here in Western New York.

One local school district is spending more than a million dollars to improve their security.

Voters in West Seneca Central Schools have approved upgrades to security cameras at each elementary school in the district. It’s all part of a $23 million spending plan in West Seneca schools.

On Tuesday, voters passed Proposition One of the West Seneca Central Schools capital project. The plan, which passed by 71 votes, includes spending more than a million dollars to upgrade security cameras at five elementary schools in West Seneca.

Upgraded security cameras would be installed at Allendale, Clinton, Northwood, West and Winchester-Potters elementary schools.

Proposition One also includes repairing roofs at several schools in the district, including West Seneca East and West Seneca West, and reconfiguring the parking lot at West Seneca West, which presents its own safety concerns.

“The composition and construction of that layout creates havoc during any events trying to get in and out of there, you have games going on, you have balls flying in the parking lot, you have busses parked here or there,” said Vincent Vanderlip, a district school board member.

In Prop One, the roofs at three schools totaled $15 million, the West parking lot and loop totaled $7.25 million, and the camera replacement at all elementary schools are at $1.25 million.

This $23 million plan won’t get off the ground immediately.

The district will now send the plan to the New York State Education Department early next year for the state to possibly approve it in the fall. West Seneca then plans to put the project out to bid in January 2025.

“These need to be done, these upgrades need to be continued and hopefully that becomes a priority of this district moving forward is just to keep our facilities up to date, safe,” said Elizabeth Gates, the school board president.

Last week, at a school board meeting, residents spoke out against the plans, saying they weren’t given a lot of time and questioning whether the money should be spent.

With the approval of the plan, the tax rate in West Seneca will increase in the year 2027.

If you’re interested in doing the math, the tax rate would increase by $10 on a home that’s assessed at $52,000.