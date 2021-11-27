West Side Bazaar cash registers stolen a day before Small Business Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A day before Small Business Saturday, the West Side Bazaar had its cash registers stolen after a burglary. Police say the suspects broke in by smashing the front window.
“The community has always been so good to us, it was really sad for that to happen,” said Carolynn Welch, executive director of Westminster Economic Development Initiative. “But, you know, I do have to say, it is amazing the amount of support we’re receiving right now from the community. People are donating, coming to Small Business Saturday and showing their support, so we’re really thankful for the community.”
Anyone with information is asked to call the tip line at (716) 847-2255. This local business says though the break-in was unexpected, its employees are grateful for the support they’re receiving.
