Western New York cleans up after Sunday’s wind storm

BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) – It’s a much calmer night tonight compared to this morning when high winds caused lake shore flooding, power outages — leaving a lot of damage throughout Western New York.

West Seneca residents Jerry and Patty Waszak say the winds were so strong Sunday morning that it felt like their brick house was moving.

“Well it was kinda scary you know, you always hear about these things down in the south with tornadoes and hurricanes and stuff like that but you don’t really experience it until something like this happens and here we are,” Jerry said.

Their aluminium shed was thrown onto the side of their house during Sunday’s storm.

“You kinda worry about your belongings being blown into their yard and you know possibly into their house and damage to their structure also so you have to be cognizant,” Jerry said.

Pedro Segarra lives on main street in the city, right next to a construction site. He says he’s upset that he now has to clean up this mess. But even more so, he says he’s concerned because the debris could have hurt someone.

“You guys are responsible for anything that goes around in this neighborhood now there was hundreds of pieces flying around here you can see the stuff in my yard by my car, they hit my car and put a dent in the back now I don’t know who’s going to take care of that,” Segarra said.

Then over at the buffalo airport, a power outage caused delays and cancellations at the airport. Officials say the power has been fully restored to the building.