Western New York deals with a snowy start to the weekend

BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) – This snowy Saturday has created slippery roads and slow moving traffic throughout the area.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown says city crews have been out pre-treating and salting the roads all morning, and throughout the day trying to stay on top of the snow fall.

But roads across Western New York were still snow covered and slippery for drivers for most of the day.



It’s been for the most part a more mild winter so far, and city officials say they want to give drivers a few pointers to keep them safe out of the roads this weekend.

“We want to remind all the motorists to get their winter driving skills back out and to be appropriate speeds for the conditions that are out there and leave yourself extra time if you do need to travel today,” said City Commissioner of Public Works Mike Finn.

Buffalo officials have also closed down the Erie Basin Marina and Centennial Park to vehicle and pedestrian traffic in anticipation to strong winds.