Western New York honors service members at 4th annual Tunnel to Towers 5k run

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB)- Western New Yorkers put on their running shoes this Saturday to help an important cause. The 4th annual Tunnel to Towers 5k run and walk was held in Cheektowaga.

More than six hundred people helped raise $50-thousand dollars for this year’s event. All of the money raised will benefit the “Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation” that helps build mortgage-free homes for injured service members. Race organizers say that its important to hold events like this every year.

This run is the largest 9-11 remembrance event in our area.

