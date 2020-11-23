Western New York hospitalization rates hit record high Saturday

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB)–While the hospitals are not feeling the stress yet, the numbers are rising fast.



As of Saturday, November 21, there are 273 coronavirus patients in Western New York’s hospitals.

That’s another record high and nearly 200 more people than a month ago.

In an interview recorded Friday, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz told Empire State Weekly he’s concerned with hospital capacity.



“In the past, I thought about converting our convention center into a COVID-19 only hospital. We are revisiting those plans if we need them, I’m hoping we won’t, but you got to be prepared for the worst and that’s why we’re revisiting some of the plans that would be put in place during the worst-case scenario.”

While the number of people in the hospital is setting records , the number of ICU patients remains less than what we experienced in the spring.

