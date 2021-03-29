Western New York nursing homes adjust to new visitation policy

(WIVB) – As of last Friday, nursing homes across the state no longer have to ban visitation even if they’ve had a case of COVID-19 in the past 14 days.

But even with that restriction lifted, scheduling a visit is still not a guarantee.

Shannon Hastings is thrilled she can visit her mother at Terrace View Nursing Home in person this week. It’ll be only the third opportunity to visit in a year.

“I think that’s part of the reason she declined,” Hastings said. “When you have people going up there every day and then you don’t have anybody coming up there, you know I think that made a big difference on her health.”

Nursing homes no longer have to ban visitation because of one COVID-19 case- but if a facility has two cases in two different sections, they may have to stop visits for 14 days. So while five Elderwood facilities are allowing visits, two are not.

In Hamburg, the Autumn View Nursing Home is still not scheduling visits, but up in North Tonawanda, Northgate Nursing Home is.

Both are operated by the Mcguire Group and the company says Mcguire Group facilities are reviewing the new guidance from NYSDOH and will implement the changes accordingly.

All four Catholic Health nursing homes are scheduling visits.

At Brothers of Mercy, not only have visits resumed, but the new guidance allows bingo and other activities to resume. Residents can have meals together and families can bring a resident home for dinner without prompting a quarantine.

“The holidays will be much more back to normal in people’s lives and than they were prior to Thanksgiving,” said Peter Eimer, CEO of Brothers of Mercy.