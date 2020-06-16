Western New York prepares for phase 3, restaurants set to offer indoor dinning again

BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) – The countdown is on for phase three of the state’s reopening plan. In less than 24 hours, people can once again enjoy a meal and drinks while sitting inside restaurants in Western New York.

Phase three includes personal care services, tattoo shops and indoor dining at restaurants. Each business will be required to follow strict social distancing guidelines.



A few guidelines includes for restaurants like Tappo Pizza in Buffalo include keeping tables spaced out and keeping capacity at 50 percent. Because Tappo is a larger restaurant and there’s outdoor seating, the owner says those restrictions are reasonable and won’t affect business.

“So far everybody has been cooperative, everybody is just happy to get out,” said owner Rocco Termini.

“If you notice, every table is 6 feet apart,” he added. “Every table and every chair is sanitized once someone leaves, we have disposable menus, you an opportunity if you’d like to have paper dishes, platic forks and knives.”

Patrons and staff will also have to wear face coverings when they’re not seated at a table. Termini says his business has managed to keep going during the pandemic and because of that he’s able to get his staff back on board and ready for Tuesday.

“It’s especially great for all of our employees who are able to come back to work now and make a living,” Termini said. “It’s also great for all of our customers who’ve been waiting 3 months to come back.”

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that phase three will allow for gatherings of 25 people.

“It’s not easy, they’re coming out of long slumber that they never expected, but they’re anxious to make sure their environments, their establishments like this are safe,” said Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul.

.