Western New York pro snowbike athlete is #1 in nation

ARCADE, N.Y. (WIVB) – Snow BikeCross is a fast sport- and when it comes to national rankings, a Western New Yorker is in first place.

Jesse Kirchmeyer, 20, of Arcade, is currently the points leader in the snowbike class in the International Series of Champions National Series.

Kirchmeyer, who goes by the nicknames “Showtime” or “Snowbike Cowboy”, is also a two-time X-Games medalist in Snow BikeCross- he took home the silver in 2019 and the bronze this year.

Snow BikeCross is a sport dominated by West Coast athletes, where snow sticks around longer and more predictably than in Western New York.

“It’s great to be the top snowbiker in America- to be out of the east when it’s primarily a western-driven sport,” Kirchmeyer said. “It’s really awesome to be able to show that the East Coast can compete as well.”

A snowbike is essentially a cross between a motorcross bike and a snowmobile.

Kirchmeyer, who has a background in professional motorcross and snowmobile racing, said the snowbike was a natural fit for him.

“I figured, ‘why don’t we go out and give this a shot’,” Kirchmeyer said. “Immediately when I got on it, I kind of found my groove.”

Kirchmeyer competes on the national Snow BikeCross circuit around the country, recently taking the Pro win in the AMSOIL Championship Snocross National in Salamanca. He’s headed to the Michighan Snocross National next weekend.

Kirchmeyer gets to events on a refurbished school bus.

“We got it for $1,700 dollars,” Kirchmeyer said. “We put our own spin on it, gutted the seats, put paint on it- we do it in house to keep the expenses down.”

The custom-painted bus, which is white with blue flame details, has developed a character of its own.

“I come to the races and people ask me ‘how’d the bus do’ before they even get to talking to me,” Kirchmeyer laughed. “Everyone loves the bus.”

Not yet the legal drinking age, Kirchmeyer is already at the top of his game.

He advises any young people looking to get into professional sports to keep the love of the sport alive.

“You’ve got to be able to keep it fun, because at the end of the day, that’s what we got into it for- just the thrill of it,” he added.

You can keep up with Kirchmeyer’s races here or by following his Instagram.