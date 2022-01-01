Western New York schools to distribute free COVID test kits, Lancaster and Depew announce distribution plans

(WIVB) — Erie 1 BOCES is scheduled to receive COVID-19 test kits Saturday evening. Several schools in the area have announced distribution plans for the kits.

Maryvale announced its plan via Twitter Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon, Lancaster and Depew also announced distribution plans for Sunday, as local schools try to have as many students as possible tested for the virus prior to returning to the classroom in an effort to maintain in-person instruction.

Lancaster will be distributing kits from 9 a.m. until noon in the lot outside the high school’s cafeteria for residents who live north of Walden Avenue and in the lot outside the main entrance of William Street school for those who reside south of Walden. Parents and guardians are required to have their children’s Student IDs to receive the kit. The school is asking that those picking up the kits wear a mask and stay in their cars.

While testing is not required to return to Lancaster on Monday, the school is making it available to families in an effort to maintain a healthy and safe environment. Like Maryvale, arrangements can be made to pick up test kits at a later date. Lancaster said the school will provide support to students subject to isolation.

Students who test positive must remain at home and follow protocols to return to school.

Depew also announced they will be distributing kits Sunday from 9 a.m. until noon in the front lobby of the high school. Individuals picking up kits should enter through the school’s main doors.

This post will be updated as more schools make official announcements of distribution plans.