Western New York to receive over $19.9 million in federal emergency funding through CARES Act

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., left, and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer of Md., right, holds up the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act after Pelosi signed it on Capitol Hill, Friday, March 27, 2020, in Washington. The $2.2 trillion package will head to head to President Donald Trump for his signature. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

(WIVB) – Western New York will receive over $19.9 million in federal emergency funding through the CARES Act (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) to help local communities respond to and recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

Local municipalities will receive over $13.76 million in COVID-19 emergency funding through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program. The program is under the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). HUD has released guidelines for eligible activities to support response to the disease, including public services, small business assistance, and building improvements.

Congressman Brian Higgins announced the numbers in a Friday press release and said, “These allocations allow for community-driven decision making on how federal resources can be best utilized to help our neighbors and neighborhoods during this public health emergency.”

On Thursday, it was announced that the NFTA will receive $61.3 million under the CARES Act.