Western New Yorkers find joy in winter weather

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Western New York got another big dose of winter weather Wednesday morning and at least some people were welcoming it with open arms.

“It’s winter wonderland Wednesday,” said Rev. Jason Vansuch, parish priest at St. George’s Orthodox Church. “How can you not love it? We live in Buffalo, right? It’s who we are. It’s what we do.”

Father Jason spent his Wednesday morning cleaning up the winter wonderland outside his church, shoveling the pathways for parishioners coming for church services and for a Zumba class that uses the church hall on Wednesday morning.

Like everyone else in his North Buffalo neighborhood, Father Jason did have some trouble getting around in the morning commute.

“Our girls go to St. Andrew’s in Kenmore. It took us about 25 minutes to get to school,” he said. “You have to drive carefully out there.”

Even with the traffic tie ups, Father Jason said there was a lot to be happy about as he enjoyed the beautiful winter scene.

“We live right here at Delaware Park. You can’t beat it,” he said. “I wish I had a horse drawn sleigh ride to go out there. But we’ll take my kids out later in the snow.”

The Vansuch family will have company in the park.

Dogs and their people were undeterred by the winter weather and continued their normal walks in Delaware Park.

“We walk every day because he’s high energy and I’ve gotta get him out,” said Ray Fields as he walked his dog, Cajun.

Cajun is only six months old, and seemed a little unsure about his first real dose of winter. But Fields had no trouble finding the joy in it.

“I enjoy it,” he said. “I’ve lived here my whole life. No plans of going south.”

The winter weather is staying put, too. So, Western New Yorkers have no choice but to hold onto their happy thoughts if they’d like to get the most out of the season.

“Embrace the beauty of the season!” advised one woman as she walked past our crew in Delaware Park Wednesday.

“You’ve gotta enjoy it. Every day of life,” Father Jason said, promising he will still love the snow in February.