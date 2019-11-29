Western New Yorkers get jump start on Black Friday shopping

The calendar may have said Thanksgiving but for hundreds of shoppers in Western New York, it was a chance to get a head start on Black Friday shopping.

Several stores opened their doors Thursday night, including the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls. For the past five years, the mall has started Black Friday at 8 p.m.

Last year, the mall had about 100,000 people shopping the weekend of Thursday to Sunday and mall officials are expecting that number to be even higher this year.

The location of the mall also comes into play. Property manager John Doran estimates 40 percent of Thursday’s shoppers were from Canada.

People also told News 4 it’s a tradition to go out shopping each year and take part in the Black Friday chaos.