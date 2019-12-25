Western New Yorkers golfing in Buffalo on Christmas Day, enjoying warm holiday temps

Western New Yorkers were out in full force enjoying the unusually warm holiday temperatures Christmas day.

Some like Tom Romano and his dad, were among dozens who were teeing up at Delaware Park.



“Just enjoying the beautiful day, can’t beat 46 degrees and some clouds, instead of a snow storm,” said Tom Romano. “I hate shoveling. So, anytime I can work on my swing I’ll take it.”

Another father and son duo, were out a new golf clubs after opening Christmas presents Wednesday morning.

“We’re having a great Christmas, it’s our first Christmas on the golf course ever,” said Jim Rooney. “And, then when we came out we couldn’t believe the golf course was actually crowded it was wonderful.”