What if Gov. Cuomo is impeached or resigns?

ALBANY, NY – APRIL 17: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives his a press briefing about the coronavirus crisis on April 17, 2020 in Albany, New York.Cuomo along with governors from other East Coast states are extending their shutdown of nonessential businesses to May 15. “We have to continue doing what we’re doing. I’d like to see that infection rate get down even more…”, he said. (Photo by Matthew Cavanaugh/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- In addition to an investigation over nursing home COVID-related deaths, it now looks like Governor Andrew Cuomo will also face investigations over sexual harassment allegations. As both of these investigations play out, many people are left wondering if he’ll be impeached or whether he’ll resign.

Gov. Cuomo could be impeached by a majority vote in the NYS Assembly after the introduction and passage of articles of impeachment. Although many state politicians have called for Gov. Cuomo to be impeached no articles for impeachment have been introduced as of Monday, March 1.

After the passage of the articles of impeachment, a trial would be held with state senators and judges from the court of appeals, or at least most of them. Neither the temporary president of the senate or the lieutenant governor are allowed to be members of the impeachment trial of a governor or lieutenant-governor, according to Section 24 of the N.Y. constitution.

Two-thirds of impeachment trial members must be present in order for an impeachment conviction to be handed down. Once impeached from office, Gov. Cuomo could be subject to criminal charges and further litigation.

If Gov. Cuomo resigns or is impeached, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul would serve as Governor until the end of Gov. Cuomo’s term, according to N.Y.’s Constitution, on December 31, 2022.