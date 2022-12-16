BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hey Bills Mafia! Prepare yourself for a snow game! The heaviest snow will fall over the city and the southtowns throughout Saturday. Snowfall rates will be between 1-2”/hour. Road conditions will quickly become poor in and around the city. A Lake Effect Snow Warning will be in effect throughout the entire day.

Pre-game weather

The lake snow will start off light to moderate during the morning hours. If you are traveling early in the day, the roads should not be bad. Most of us around Buffalo will wake up to 2-4 inches of snow. The band will strengthen by noon, and the snow will become heavy.

Roads will become difficult to travel by the afternoon. Give yourself plenty of time to head to the stadium. The snow band will have some wiggle and bounce between the northtowns and the southtowns during the afternoon. By midday, the snow totals will range from 4-8”. Bring a snow shovel with you and leave it in the car. Clear around your car before you head into the game to make it easier for you to leave. The snow band will settle over Orchard Park during the evening and for the start of the game. Snow totals for the start of the game could be approaching 1 foot.

Mid-game conditions

Make sure you dress in layers, hats, gloves, snow pants, and jackets. The temperatures during the game will be in the upper 20s, but the wind chill will feel like it is in the teens. The wind will be 12-18 mph, with gusts close to 32 mph. Moderate to heavy snow will continue to fall throughout the game. An additional 2-4” of new snow will fall by the end of the 4th quarter.

Drive home outlook

Road conditions will be poor around the stadium. It may take you an additional 1-2 hours to get home. By the time you leave the stadium a foot to a foot, and a half of snow could be on the ground. The snow will continue to fall through the overnight hours. Blowing and drifting snow could be an issue. The snow band will drift south and settle over southern Erie County and the Southern Tier by Sunday morning.