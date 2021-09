BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) - The Erie County Medical Center set a record Monday with 553 inpatients. That number had dropped to 538 by Wednesday, but hospital officials know challenges are still ahead of them. As they care for hundreds of patients, they have no plans to turn people away from their emergency room.

"We never send anybody away. So if you show up to the Emergency Department, we're going to see you. We're going to stabilize you," said ECMC's Associate Medical Director Dr. Samuel Cloud. "That never changes."